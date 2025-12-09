Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Electronics secures Rs 2-cr order from Aerospace & Defence client

Precision Electronics secures Rs 2-cr order from Aerospace & Defence client

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Precision Electronics announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.83 crore from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defence segment.

The company stated that the clients name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality clauses and commercial sensitivity.

According to an exchange filing, the order has been placed by a domestic entity and the company will supply masts with accessories as per the customers specifications. The execution of the order is scheduled within the current financial year.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

 

Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net Sales surged 48.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Precision Electronics shed 0.09% to Rs 175 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 3.57%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 3.57%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Wall Street Dips Ahead of Fed Decision as Investors Take Profits

Wall Street Dips Ahead of Fed Decision as Investors Take Profits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon