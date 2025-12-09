Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 14.93% over last one month compared to 0.26% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 1.44% today to trade at Rs 46.34. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.36% to quote at 3043.39. The index is up 0.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 0.51% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd added 0.32% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 1.78 % over last one year compared to the 3.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 14.93% over last one month compared to 0.26% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16644 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 88.88 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.6 on 08 Dec 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Wall Street Dips Ahead of Fed Decision as Investors Take Profits

Wall Street Dips Ahead of Fed Decision as Investors Take Profits

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; broader mkt underperforms

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; broader mkt underperforms

Shares of Helloji Holidays list in MT group

Shares of Helloji Holidays list in MT group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon