Precision Wires hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 99% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Precision Wires India soared 15.37% to Rs 301.75 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 98.89% to Rs 37.69 crore on 36.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1336.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 108.25% YoY to Rs 52.23 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 35.33% YoY to Rs 1,295.36 crore in Q3 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,294.23 crore (up 41.3% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 14.32 crore (up 12.93% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 16.06 crore (up 56.07% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved availing of a new unsecured working capital facility from a CSB Bank for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crore.

Precision Wires India is engaged in the manufacturing of enamelled round and rectangular copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors (CTC) and paper/mica/nomex insulated copper conductors (PICC). These products are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industries.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 306 in intraday today.

