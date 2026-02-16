Federal Bank allots 27.29 cr warrants to Asia II Topco XIII

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 6,196.51 crore

The board of Federal Bank has approved the preferential allotment of 27,29,74,043 warrants at a price of Rs 227 per warrant aggregating to Rs 6,196.51 crore to Asia II Topco XIII on private placement basis on receipt of 25% of the aggregate consideration i.e. Rs 1,549.12 crore.

