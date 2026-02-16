Federal Bank allots 27.29 cr warrants to Asia II Topco XIII
For an aggregate consideration of Rs 6,196.51 croreThe board of Federal Bank has approved the preferential allotment of 27,29,74,043 warrants at a price of Rs 227 per warrant aggregating to Rs 6,196.51 crore to Asia II Topco XIII on private placement basis on receipt of 25% of the aggregate consideration i.e. Rs 1,549.12 crore.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:04 PM IST