Federal Bank allots 27.29 cr warrants to Asia II Topco XIII

Feb 16 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 6,196.51 crore

The board of Federal Bank has approved the preferential allotment of 27,29,74,043 warrants at a price of Rs 227 per warrant aggregating to Rs 6,196.51 crore to Asia II Topco XIII on private placement basis on receipt of 25% of the aggregate consideration i.e. Rs 1,549.12 crore.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

