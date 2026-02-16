Monday, February 16, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1453.3, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.01% in last one year as compared to a 11.36% rally in NIFTY and a 21.03% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1453.3, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25567.95. The Sensex is at 82893.76, up 0.32%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 15.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 16.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32681.5, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.67 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1450.6, down 0.43% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd tumbled 15.01% in last one year as compared to a 11.36% rally in NIFTY and a 21.03% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Federal Bank allots 27.29 cr warrants to Asia II Topco XIII

Shriram Properties acquires 4-acre land on Sarjapur Main Road, Bengaluru

Sensex spurts 317 pts; realty shares outperforms

Yen slips as Japan Q4 growth misses expectations

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 4.69%

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

