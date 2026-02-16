Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 11.05, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.84% in last one year as compared to a 11.36% rally in NIFTY and a 2.11% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11.05, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25567.95. The Sensex is at 82893.76, up 0.32%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 7.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1462.8, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

