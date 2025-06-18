Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives bags Rs 2-cr defence order from international client

Premier Explosives bags Rs 2-cr defence order from international client

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Premier Explosives announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 1.73 crore from an international client for the supply of defence products.

According to a regulatory filing, the order is scheduled to be executed over the next 12 months. The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.

 

The company's standalone net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 3.7 crore while net sales declined 14.6% to Rs 74.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The counter declined 1.40% to Rs 597 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty fails to hold 24,850 mark; media shares tumble

Nifty fails to hold 24,850 mark; media shares tumble

Rajesh Power gains on securing Rs 60-cr order for power project in Gandhinagar

Rajesh Power gains on securing Rs 60-cr order for power project in Gandhinagar

Sanghvi Movers arm rebrands to Sangreen SioRenew

Sanghvi Movers arm rebrands to Sangreen SioRenew

Oswal Pumps IPO ends with 34.42x subscription

Oswal Pumps IPO ends with 34.42x subscription

Avenue Supermarts gains after opening new store in Agra

Avenue Supermarts gains after opening new store in Agra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon