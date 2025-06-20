Premier Explosives bags Rs 7-cr defence order from international client

Premier Explosives announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 6.62 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence products.
According to a regulatory filing, the order is scheduled to be executed over the next 6 months. The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.
Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.
The company's standalone net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 3.7 crore while net sales declined 14.6% to Rs 74.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
The counter rose 0.71% to currently trade at Rs 591.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content