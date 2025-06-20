Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Energy rises on winning 170.1 MW wind project order from Ampin

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Suzlon Energy added 1.26% to Rs 63.30 after the company said that it has bagged its third successive order from Ampin Energy Transition (AMPIN) for the development of a 170.1 MW wind power project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

This continued collaboration reflects a shared vision to support Indias transition to a cleaner and more self-reliant energy future, driven by domestically manufactured renewable energy solutions, Suzlon Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Together, Suzlon and Ampin are playing a pivotal role in making green power both accessible and affordable for Indian businesses, the company added.

As part of the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 of its advanced S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The scope of the project includes complete executionfrom equipment supply and installation to commissioning, along with long-term operations and maintenance services.

 

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, stated, Indias decarbonization journey will be won or lost at the distribution level. DISCOMs are the critical link between renewable energy generation and everyday consumptionfrom industries to households. To empower them with reliable, cost efficient clean power is not just a goalits a national imperative. Together, were proving that clean energy isnt just viable its vital, scalable, and transformative for the power sector.

Vivek Srivastava, chief executive officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, added, Three orders from AMPIN reflect the power of shared mission. Together; were committed to a selfreliant, affordable and sustainable energy future by blending innovation, local manufacturing, and deep sectoral expertise in promoting decarbonization of Indias power distribution infrastructure.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, founder, managing director & CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, said, Our continued partnership with Suzlon reflects our confidence in their deep expertise in wind energy and their alignment with Indias self reliance goals through local manufacturing. This project is a strategic step forward in AMPINs journey toward a 25 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to delivering clean, dependable power to Indias growing Commercial and Industrial sector.

Suzlon Energy is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, project execution and operation and maintenance service (OMS) of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and sale of related components of various capacities.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 365.2% to Rs 1,182.22 crore on 73.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

