Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 105-cr export order for defence explosives

Premier Explosives rose 2% to Rs 544.35 after the company secured an export order worth Rs 105 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.The total value of the order is $12.24 million (approximately Rs 105 crore), and the execution is expected to be completed within 12 months.
Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.
The company's standalone net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 3.7 crore, while net sales declined 14.6% to Rs 74.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content