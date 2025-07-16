Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just Dial Q1 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 160 cr

Just Dial Q1 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 160 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Just Dial reported a 13.05% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 159.65 crore on a 6.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 297.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 29.25% YoY to Rs 198.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 86.4 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin increased 28 bps to 29% in Q1 FY26 as against 28.7% in Q1 FY25. Advertising spending stood at approximately Rs 8.5 crore during the quarter.

Total active listings stood at 49.7 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 10.6% YoY and 1.9% QoQ. 938,625 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 34.8 million listings were geocoded as of June 30, 2025, up 18.2% YoY. Total images in listings stood at 230.5 million, up 16.2% YoY and 1.4% QoQ.

 

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 193.2 million, up 6.6% YoY and 1% QoQ. 86.9% of traffic originated on mobile platforms, 10.1% on desktop/PC, and 3% on our voice platform. Mobile traffic witnessed 8.7% YoY growth.

Total ratings & reviews stood at 153.7 million at the end of the quarter, up 3.1% YoY. Cash and investments stood at Rs 5,429.8 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared to Rs 4,755.5 crore as of 30 June 2024 and Rs 5,278.6 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Also Read

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off lows; HDFC Bank, Infy gain; Bulls ahead in breadth; SMIDs waver

Jio BlackRock

Jio BlackRock gets Sebi approval to launch four passive index schemes

PV Sindhu

Sindhu bows out of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya move to second round

UGC

UGC forms fact finding committee in Odisha student's self immolation case

Fauja Singh

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Just Dial is the market leader in the local search engine segment in India. The company provides local search-related services to users across India in a platform-agnostic manner.

Shares of Just Dial fell 2.01% to Rs 922.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Asston Pharma's market entry misses the prescription for gains

BSE SME Asston Pharma's market entry misses the prescription for gains

Shilpa Medicare gains as unit VI gets USFDA EIR with VAI classification

Shilpa Medicare gains as unit VI gets USFDA EIR with VAI classification

Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Dollar index at over 3-week high above 98 mark

Dollar index at over 3-week high above 98 mark

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares rally for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares rally for 3rd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon