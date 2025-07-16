Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's exports to US spike 22% in Q1FY25, imports from China gain 16%

India's exports to US spike 22% in Q1FY25, imports from China gain 16%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

According to latest data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, top five export destinations for India, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in June 2025 vis a vis June 2024 are US (23.53%), China (17.18%), Kenya (76.2%), France (21.78%) and Brazil (23.02%).

Top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in April-June 2025 vis a vis April-June 2024 are US (22.18%), China (17.87%), Kenya (69.83%), Germany (10.79%) and Australia (14.01%).

Top five import sources, in terms of change in value, exhibiting growth in June 2025 vis a vis June 2024 are Ireland (265.82%), Hong Kong (23.09%), Singapore (18.16%), Thailand (25.68%) and China P Rp (2.48%).

 

Top five import sources, in terms of change in value, exhibiting growth in April-June 2025 vis a vis April-June 2024 are China (16.33%), UAE (28.73%), Ireland (281.04%), US (11.68%) and Hong Kong (33.22%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SC flags concerns over religion, regionalism in politics

SC flags concerns over religion, regionalism in politics

Just Dial Q1 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 160 cr

Just Dial Q1 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 160 cr

BSE SME Asston Pharma's market entry misses the prescription for gains

BSE SME Asston Pharma's market entry misses the prescription for gains

Shilpa Medicare gains as unit VI gets USFDA EIR with VAI classification

Shilpa Medicare gains as unit VI gets USFDA EIR with VAI classification

Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon