SC flags concerns over religion, regionalism in politics

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Supreme Court has warned that political parties using religion or regionalism to seek votes is as dangerous as fueling communal divides, posing a threat to national unity. The observation came while dismissing a plea to deregister the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), stating that many parties engage in similar tactics and singling out one is unjustified.

The court noted that AIMIM's focus on backward and minority communities aligns with constitutional rights. It emphasized that while promoting religion is not illegal, asking for votes on religious or caste grounds violates election laws. The petitioner was advised to pursue broader electoral reforms instead.

 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

