Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 18.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 117.70 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 18.31% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 117.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales117.70109.92 7 OPM %14.0412.37 -PBDT20.7717.59 18 PBT19.2115.94 21 NP13.9611.80 18
