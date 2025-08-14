ABC India standalone net profit declines 98.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 37.88 croreNet profit of ABC India declined 98.29% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 37.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.8842.45 -11 OPM %0.773.11 -PBDT0.320.94 -66 PBT0.010.60 -98 NP0.021.17 -98
