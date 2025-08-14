Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 6.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 4.95 croreNet profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 6.01% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.954.94 0 OPM %83.2388.26 -PBDT4.114.36 -6 PBT4.114.36 -6 NP3.353.16 6
