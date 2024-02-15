Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 95.73 crore

Net profit of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reported to Rs 40.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 95.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022.95.73042.28040.47-0.0240.47-0.0240.47-0.02