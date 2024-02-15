Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 95.73 crore
Net profit of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reported to Rs 40.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 95.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales95.730 0 OPM %42.280 -PBDT40.47-0.02 LP PBT40.47-0.02 LP NP40.47-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd's Subsidiary Unveils Cutting-Edge Analytics Framework for Global Investors

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Ucal approves acquisition of up to 49% stake in Avironix

Citurgia Biochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

GMR Power &amp; Urban Infra acquires 11.66% stake in GMR Energy

Jindal Poly declines after weak Q3 performance

Board of Bharat Bijlee approves sub-division of shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon