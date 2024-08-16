Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.80% to Rs 1.15 crorePressure Sensitive Systems (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 38.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 98.80% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.1596.21 -99 OPM %0.8739.72 -PBDT0.0138.45 -100 PBT038.44 -100 NP038.44 -100
