Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.80% to Rs 1.15 crore

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 38.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 98.80% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.1596.210.8739.720.0138.45038.44038.44