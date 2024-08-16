Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 374.09% to Rs 34.04 croreNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation declined 19.16% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 374.09% to Rs 34.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.047.18 374 OPM %-0.764.04 -PBDT1.872.32 -19 PBT1.862.32 -20 NP1.351.67 -19
