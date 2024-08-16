Simran Farms consolidated net profit rises 1353.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.07% to Rs 176.41 croreNet profit of Simran Farms rose 1353.33% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 67.07% to Rs 176.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales176.41105.59 67 OPM %6.981.88 -PBDT12.701.79 609 PBT12.241.37 793 NP8.720.60 1353
