Simran Farms consolidated net profit rises 1353.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Simran Farms rose 1353.33% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 67.07% to Rs 176.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.176.41105.596.981.8812.701.7912.241.378.720.60