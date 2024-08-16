NTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.50% to Rs 4.04 croreNet profit of NTC Industries declined 56.32% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.50% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.048.88 -55 OPM %60.6432.09 -PBDT2.304.62 -50 PBT1.904.13 -54 NP1.523.48 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content