Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates launches projects with GDV of Rs 16,134 crore in Q4

Prestige Estates launches projects with GDV of Rs 16,134 crore in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Prestige Estates Projects said that it had launched four projects across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in Q4 FY25, and the aggregate gross development value (GDV) of these projects was Rs 16,133.8 crore.

These projects covered a total developable area of 14.03 million square feet and comprised of 4,548 units.

Though the larger project launches took place towards the latter part of the quarter, the company was able to clock impressive sales before the quarter end, meaningfully contributing to the quarters overall performance.

Flagship launches such as Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai clocked Rs 2,385.7 crore in sales within a month, while Prestige Southern Star in Bengaluru and Prestige Spring Heights in Hyderabad achieved Rs 1,382.1 crore and Rs 1,110.1 crore in sales, respectively, in the last few days of the quarter.

 

These projects cater to a wide spectrum of buyersfrom mid-segment and aspirational housing to premium and luxury residences. Looking ahead, Prestige Group is gearing up to build on this momentum with a robust pipeline of launches planned across Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai in the upcoming months.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, said: We are pleased with the enthusiastic response our Q4 launches have received across geographies and customer segments.

While the year posed certain challenges on the approvals front, we made every effort to navigate them responsibly and bring these diverse offerings to market.

Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has a diversified business model across various segments, viz., residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management, and warehouses, with operations in more than 13 major locations in India.

The scrip fell 1.18% to currently trade at Rs 1074.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

