Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1236.7, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 1.81% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1236.7, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22437.95. The Sensex is at 73904.38, down 0.43%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added around 18.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54300.25, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1238.5, up 3.18% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 0.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 1.81% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 98.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

