Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 1.59%

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 9.37% over last one month compared to 4.52% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.4% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.59% today to trade at Rs 1111.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.59% to quote at 6190.87. The index is down 4.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 0.92% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.92% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 5.64 % over last one year compared to the 2.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 9.37% over last one month compared to 4.52% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1273 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36390 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2072.75 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 967.1 on 19 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

