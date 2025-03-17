Monday, March 17, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.66%

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 4.9% over last one month compared to 8.55% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.4% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 1.66% today to trade at Rs 437. The BSE Metal index is up 0.8% to quote at 29982.08. The index is up 8.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 1.56% and NMDC Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 12.99 % over last one year compared to the 2.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 4.9% over last one month compared to 8.55% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2885 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 807 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on 15 Mar 2024.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

