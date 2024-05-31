Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.00% to Rs 13.81 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 15.69% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 42.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.00% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.13.8110.0842.7433.2810.2110.5210.6911.091.180.893.352.670.800.241.720.950.280.261.181.02