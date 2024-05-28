Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 50.73 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics rose 10.37% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.85% to Rs 21.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.96% to Rs 184.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
