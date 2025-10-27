Monday, October 27, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prime Focus Ltd soars 1.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd soars 1.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.72% fall in NIFTY and a 20.73% fall in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25974.3. The Sensex is at 84810.37, up 0.71%. Prime Focus Ltd has dropped around 2.65% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1540.1, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

