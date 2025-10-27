Monday, October 27, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's crude oil imports jump around 6% on year in Sep-25

India's crude oil imports jump around 6% on year in Sep-25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
India's crude oil imports rose 1.7% in September to 19.93 million metric tonnes month-on-month, latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. On a yearly basis, crude oil imports jumped 6.1%, from 18.79 million tonnes in September 2024. Further, imports of crude oil products gained around 21% on a yearly basis to 4.40 million tonnes in September, while product exports slipped 4.8% to 6.18 million tonnes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hatsun Agro hits the roof after robust Q2 results

Hatsun Agro hits the roof after robust Q2 results

Zen Tech slips after muted Q2 performance

Zen Tech slips after muted Q2 performance

Vikran Engineering wins solar power project of Rs 354 cr

Vikran Engineering wins solar power project of Rs 354 cr

Pound cuts losses after falling near 1.3300 mark, UK private sector shows steady momentum

Pound cuts losses after falling near 1.3300 mark, UK private sector shows steady momentum

Yen weakens as new government signals expansion

Yen weakens as new government signals expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon