Monday, December 08, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 189.5, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.38% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% fall in NIFTY and a 30.85% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 189.5, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 26019.45. The Sensex is at 85260.54, down 0.53%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 12.02% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1434.55, down 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 822-cr orders

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 822-cr orders

US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Ola Electric commences deliveries of 4860 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters

Ola Electric commences deliveries of 4860 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters

Nifty trades below 26,050 marks; media shares slide

Nifty trades below 26,050 marks; media shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon