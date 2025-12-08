Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 189.5, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.38% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% fall in NIFTY and a 30.85% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Prime Focus Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 189.5, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 26019.45. The Sensex is at 85260.54, down 0.53%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 12.02% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1434.55, down 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.24 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content