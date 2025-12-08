Monday, December 08, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

US dollar index speculative longs continue to stay at their lowest level around four and half years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 16126 contracts in the data reported through October 28, 2025, showing a further increase of 759 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Ola Electric commences deliveries of 4860 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters

Nifty trades below 26,050 marks; media shares slide

Max India arm inks with Max Estates to lead senior living operations at Estate 361

Team India Guaranty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

