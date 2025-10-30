Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prime Minister invites global investment in India's maritime sector

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared his thoughts on Indias emergence as a leading destination for investment in the maritime sector. He emphasised that India is the perfect harbour when it comes to investing in the maritime sector. We have a very long coastline. We have world-class ports. We have infrastructure, innovation and intent, he noted. The Prime Minister has outlined how Indias strategic location, modern port infrastructure, and commitment to innovation are opening up tremendous opportunities for investors in ship-building, port operations, logistics, coastal shipping and allied services. He said that with a coastline exceeding 7,500 km, and an expanding network of globally competitive ports, India is poised to become a major maritime hub- offering not only connectivity but value-added services, green shipping initiatives, and industry-friendly policy frameworks. The Prime Minister called on domestic and international investors to come, invest in India and be part of the countrys maritime growth story- underpinned by robust infrastructure, clear intent and emerging innovation ecosystems.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

