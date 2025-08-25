Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI announces auction of 91-Day, 182-Day and 364-Day treasury bills

RBI announces auction of 91-Day, 182-Day and 364-Day treasury bills

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills of 91-Day for a notified amount of Rs 10,000, 182-Day for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 and 364-Day for a notified amount of Rs 5,000. The auction will be Price based using multiple price method and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on Friday, August 29, 2025, RBI stated. The sale will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification dated March 26, 2025, issued by Government of India, the central bank noted. State Governments, Union Territories with legislature, eligible Provident Funds in India, designated Foreign Central Banks and any person or institution specified by the Bank in this regard can participate on non-competitive basis, the allocation for which will be outside the notified amount. Individuals can also participate on non-competitive basis, as retail investors, RBI further noted.

 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

