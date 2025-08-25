Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Interarch Building Solutions rose 1.89% to Rs 2,093.20 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines.

The contract involves the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

According to the companys statement, the project will be executed over a period of 6 to 8 months. Payment terms include a 10% advance and an additional 10% upon the approval of drawings and designs.

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 39.9% to Rs 28.38 crore on 25.5% increase in net sales to Rs 380.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

