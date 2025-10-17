Metro Brands standalone net profit declines 2.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 635.97 croreNet profit of Metro Brands declined 2.39% to Rs 64.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 635.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 566.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales635.97566.73 12 OPM %26.3126.30 -PBDT163.93149.77 9 PBT85.7087.64 -2 NP64.1065.67 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content