Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.51% to Rs 981.39 croreNet profit of Jio Financial Services rose 0.87% to Rs 695.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 689.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.51% to Rs 981.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 693.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales981.39693.50 42 OPM %70.1579.75 -PBDT790.82779.10 2 PBT783.07773.49 1 NP695.04689.07 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content