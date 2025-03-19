Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings launches its 8th manufacturing unit at Begusarai, Bihar

Prince Pipes & Fittings launches its 8th manufacturing unit at Begusarai, Bihar

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Prince Pipes & Fittings (PPFL) today announced the launch of its eighth manufacturing facility in Begusarai, Bihar. Through this launch, PPFL expands its pan-India manufacturing presence, makes greater in-roads into the high growth east market and strengthens its position as a leading manufacturer of high quality plastic pipes and fittings.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing unit is expected to have a total installed capacity of approximately 60,000 metric tons per annum to come up in phases over the next 6 to 9 months. The first phase has a production capacity of approx. 24,000 metric tons per annum, producing PVC and CPVC pipes and fittings. The facility will cater to eastern markets, as PPFL aggressively continues to expand its pan-India marketing, distribution, and manufacturing presence. The Company's other plants are located in Sangareddy (commissioned in 2021), Jaipur, Kolhapur, Chennai, Haridwar, Dadra and Athal.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

