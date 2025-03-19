Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hatsun Agro Product opens its 4000th HAP Daily Outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

Hatsun Agro Product opens its 4000th HAP Daily Outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Hatsun Agro Product inaugurated its 4000th HAP Daily Outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. This milestone reflects the company's continued commitment of delivering fresh and high-quality dairy products directly to consumers.

HAP Daily Exclusive Stores is part of the company's retail expansion strategy, offering 8 range of brands including Arun Ice creams, Arokya, Hatsun, and Hanobar. These stores will retail ice creams, fresh milk, curd, buttermilk, paneer, yoghurt, juices, chocolates, butter, and more. Apart of direct consumer sale, HAP Daily Outlets will cater to the retail outlets in their vicinity and increasing availability of the products and expanding the brand reach.

 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

