Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 70.71% to Rs 135.15 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.71% to Rs 135.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales135.1579.17 71 OPM %10.200.95 -PBDT10.72-1.97 LP PBT9.15-4.62 LP NP6.86-3.51 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

