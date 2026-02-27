Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster
Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster under its cement division, Prism Cement. This addition reinforces the Company's strategy of expanding its value-added construction materials portfolio while leveraging its existing distribution network.
Part of Premix Walling Range, Prism Chakachak Gypsum Plaster is a lightweight, quick-setting material designed to deliver smooth, paint-ready wall and ceiling finishes. It requires no water curing, reduces construction me and labor requirement, and offers low shrinkage with minimal cracks. Naturally fire-resistant and eco-friendly, the product provides good thermal and acoustic insulation while adding minimal load to structures.
The Company's cement business, Prism Cement, has a strong presence in Central India, including key markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, supported by a dealer network of ~ 2,400 dealers. The product will be made available across the Company's opera ng regions through this established distribution network.
Prism Johnson offers a diversified portfolio of building materials spanning cement, tiles, bathware, ready-mix concrete, construction chemicals and others. The addition of gypsum plaster further strengthens the Company's integrated product basket, enabling customers to access a wider range of construction and interior solutions under one roof.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST