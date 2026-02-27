Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declines for second day; trades below key moving averages

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels slipped 1.14% to Rs 121.40, extending losses for second day in a row.

The stock has added 3.84% in two sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 126.25 recorded on 25 February 2026.

In the last six months, the stock has risen by 13.86% while the S&P BSE MidCap Index has lost 2.60% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 40.643. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 126.31, 126.99 and 135.44, respectively.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours on Thursday, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said that it has entered into a hotel management and licensing agreement with West Bengal-based Luxmi Tea Co. for operation and management of a proposed 100-room premium hotel project under The Park brand.

The aforesaid premium hotel would be developed on approximately 3.25 acres land that is lies within the Chandmani Tea Estate, Siliguri, West Bengal.

The 100-room hotel will comprise of associated facilities including food & beverage outlets, banquet hall, bar and wellness facilities. The construction of the hotel is proposed to be completed by March 2031.

The agreement is for a period of twenty years from the opening date.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels in India under the names The Park Hotels, The Park collection and Zone by the Park.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 24.75% to Rs 24.20 crore despite a 12.72% rise in revenue to Rs 200.06 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

