Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries declined 33.05% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.804.9397.2498.381.051.231.051.230.791.18

