Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 22.87 croreNet profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 1.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.8721.49 6 OPM %15.7012.61 -PBDT2.321.96 18 PBT1.251.25 0 NP0.940.93 1
