India's forex reserves decline by $3.471 billion to $667.386 billion

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves registered a decline of $3.471 billion, reaching $667.386 billion during the week ended July 26, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Foreign currency assets saw a reduction of $1.171 billion, bringing the total to $586.877 billion.
Gold reserves fell by $2.297 billion to $57.695 billion during the week. Special drawing rights (SDRs) decreased by $5 million to $18.202 billion.
Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saw a modest increase of $2 million, reaching $4.612 billion in the reporting week.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

