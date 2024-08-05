Stock Alert: Britannia Inds, Titan Company, Divis Lab, State Bank of India, Delhivery, Sheela Foam

Securities in F&O ban :Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujarat Narmada Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules, India Cements, India Mart, RBL Bank. Upcoming results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation(ONGC), Bharti Airtel, Marico, BEML, Bharti Hexacom, Avanti Feeds, BLS International, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Brigade Enterprises, Century Plyboards, Deepak Nitrite, Devani International, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC), H.G. Infra Engineering, Honeywell Automation, Orient Cement, Sandhur Maganese and Iron Ores, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Syrma SGS Technology, Tata Chemicals, Triveni Turbine, V-Mart Retail, VRL Logistics. Britannia Industries said that its consolidated net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 505.64 crore in Q1 FY24 as compared with Rs 457.55 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 4.03% to Rs 4,129.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 3,969.84 crore posted in the quarter ended 30 June 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujarat Narmada Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules, India Cements, India Mart, RBL Bank.

Titan Company reported standalone net profit declined marginally to Rs 770 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 777 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 9.92% year on year (YoY) to Rs 11,105 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Divis Labs consolidated net profit jumped 20.79% to Rs 430 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 356 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 19.12% year on year to Rs 2,118 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

State Bank of Indias standalone net profit rose marginally to Rs 17,035.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 16,884.29 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income increased 13.56% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,22,687.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit jumped 39.11% to Rs 181.65 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 130.58 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 9.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 811 crore during the quarter ended June 2024.

LIC housing finance company's standalone net profit shed 1.77% to Rs 1,300.21 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 1,323.66 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income rose marginally to Rs 6,783.69 crore in June 2024 quarter from Rs 6,746.55 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declined 52.1% to Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 98 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations tumbled 37.9% to Rs 213 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 343 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Sheela Foams consolidated net profit increased 9% YoY to Rs 47 crore from Rs 43 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 26% to Rs 810 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 645 crore in Q1 FY24.

Delhivery reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.36 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 89.48 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 12.57% year on year to Rs 2,172.3 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News