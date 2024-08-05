Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 2.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.40% to Rs 22.61 croreNet profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 2.43% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.6122.93 -1 OPM %18.7118.05 -PBDT4.284.13 4 PBT3.383.30 2 NP2.532.47 2
