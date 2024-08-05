Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 2.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.40% to Rs 22.61 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 2.43% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.6122.9318.7118.054.284.133.383.302.532.47