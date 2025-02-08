Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 56.34% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 56.34% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.036.94 -56 OPM %-20.465.33 -PBDT-0.400.60 PL PBT-0.480.51 PL NP-0.350.52 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Fortis Healthcare Q3 PAT climbs 84% YoY to Rs 248 cr

Fortis Healthcare Q3 PAT climbs 84% YoY to Rs 248 cr

Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Anik Industries consolidated net profit rises 110.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Anik Industries consolidated net profit rises 110.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 43.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 43.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultRohini Assembly results 2025Market TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayKalkaji Assembly result 2025Latest News LIVEGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon