Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 43.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 1315.60 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 43.79% to Rs 75.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 1315.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1340.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1315.601340.68 -2 OPM %27.1631.10 -PBDT338.87402.04 -16 PBT83.73150.99 -45 NP75.52134.35 -44
