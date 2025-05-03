Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 114.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 613.55 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 114.44% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 613.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 484.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.03% to Rs 187.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 2101.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1752.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales613.55484.35 27 2101.191752.23 20 OPM %21.6118.79 -21.5818.55 - PBDT124.8573.52 70 386.28253.32 52 PBT89.9343.96 105 254.52129.91 96 NP66.5231.02 114 187.0094.91 97
