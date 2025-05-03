Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 11.78% in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 11.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 564.79 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport declined 11.78% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 564.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.43% to Rs 189.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 2190.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1830.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales564.79490.16 15 2190.151830.71 20 OPM %59.0454.31 -60.0559.35 - PBDT188.46166.03 14 798.83760.53 5 PBT54.4244.58 22 299.88325.34 -8 NP29.8733.86 -12 189.96277.03 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

State Bank of India standalone net profit declines 9.93% in the March 2025 quarter

State Bank of India standalone net profit declines 9.93% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Q4 PAT falls 10% YoY to Rs 18,643 crore; declares dividend of Rs 15.90/sh

SBI Q4 PAT falls 10% YoY to Rs 18,643 crore; declares dividend of Rs 15.90/sh

Sanofi Consumer reports 20% YoY fall in Q1 PAT to Rs 50 cr

Sanofi Consumer reports 20% YoY fall in Q1 PAT to Rs 50 cr

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 22.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 22.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon